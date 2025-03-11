Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.