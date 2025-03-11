uCloudlink Group (UCL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter.

UCL stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 4.13.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

