Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $354.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

