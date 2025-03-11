United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,791,000 after purchasing an additional 186,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,790,000 after purchasing an additional 929,762 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

