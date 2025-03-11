United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.32.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
United States Steel Price Performance
X stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
