Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,425 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Utz Brands worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

