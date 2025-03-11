UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UWM were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in UWM by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,985 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter worth about $21,797,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in UWM by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UWM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UWMC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on UWM

UWM Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.