Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.26.
VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Institutional Trading of Vale
Vale Stock Performance
VALE stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.14.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Vale Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
