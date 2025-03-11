Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vale by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Vale by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vale by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Vale Stock Down 6.7 %

Vale stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.14.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.