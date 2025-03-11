Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.35 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

