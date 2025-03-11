Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.