Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.
BND stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
