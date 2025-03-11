Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) Head to Head Analysis

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 2 0 0 0 1.00 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -3.32% 1.61% 0.98% Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $1.53 billion 0.17 -$16.78 million ($0.07) -46.29 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares $407.87 million 0.43 N/A N/A N/A

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods. It also provides traditional learning systems under the Anglo, Pitágoras, Rede Cristã de Educação, Maxi Ético, Fibonacci, Mackenzie, and Amplia brands; ongoing training for educators; and services to partner schools, including consulting services for school management and the organization of events, and a proprietary and differentiated evaluation system for partner schools and their students. In addition, the company offers Plurall that provides a digital learning experience and allows for tailor-made adjustments for each school; Plurall Maestro that develops digital solutions to help educators in planning and conducting classes; PROFS, a teacher training program; O Líder em Mim, a program with content, methodology, teaching material, and training to develop leadership; English Stars, an English educational platform; EduAll, a bilingual program to enhance its current solutions; Plurall Olímpico, a content for scientific competitions; MindMakers to develop leadership, collaboration, and persistence through multidisciplinary problem-solving exercises; Matific that provides interactive learning environments and adaptable worksheets; Plurall Store; Plurall Adapta for adaptive learning sessions; Plurall MeuProf to connect students with professors for private tutoring; Prepara to prepare students for external assessments; Leader in Me to develop socio-emotional competencies of K12 students; Education Systems, a structured teaching system for K12 students and teachers; and Prepara ENEM. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

