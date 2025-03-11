VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. 1,625,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,674,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VCI Global stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of VCI Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

