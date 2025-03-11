Verastem (VSTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share and revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 8,568 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,324.44. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $53,990. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.