Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.58). On average, analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

EVTL opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.