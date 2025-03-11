Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.58). On average, analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vertical Aerospace Price Performance
EVTL opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
