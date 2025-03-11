Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 65,181 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ryerson by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryerson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ryerson by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Trading Down 2.7 %

RYI stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $742.29 million, a P/E ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.53. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,956.90. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $247,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,122.12. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

