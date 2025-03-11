Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Hormel Foods worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

