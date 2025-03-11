Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 68,956 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.