Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $318.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.10 and its 200 day moving average is $333.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

