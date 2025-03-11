Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of ACI Worldwide worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 929.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 465,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.