Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.76 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Primoris Services worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Primoris Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Primoris Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Primoris Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $5,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.
Primoris Services Price Performance
PRIM stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $90.86.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
