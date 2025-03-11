Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.73 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 183.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $882,192.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,756.96. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at $881,496. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,709 shares of company stock worth $3,060,151. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

