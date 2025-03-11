Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.59 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.