Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.85 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $24,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,720,610.98. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock worth $4,550,258. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.02. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $121.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.