Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.96 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $24,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,840. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $159,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,163.67. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,780. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

