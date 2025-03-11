Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.22 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

