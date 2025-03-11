Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.66 Million Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 253,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 44,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 873,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 148,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

