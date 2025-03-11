Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after acquiring an additional 539,936 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after acquiring an additional 485,894 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 176,599 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 102,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,157,968. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,269 shares of company stock worth $34,053,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

