Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.59 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of AAON by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AAON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

AAON declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

