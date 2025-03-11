Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Wendy’s worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEN

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.