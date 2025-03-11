Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Gates Industrial worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,546,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 616,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,059,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,038,000 after buying an additional 1,268,716 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,017,000 after buying an additional 1,047,946 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 4.4 %

GTES stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.