Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,651.91.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,685.10 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,704.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,375.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3,233.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

