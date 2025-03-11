Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 781,058 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 391.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of TTM Technologies worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 254.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 545,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. The trade was a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

