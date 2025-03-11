Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,093 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $22,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,940,615,000 after purchasing an additional 268,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after purchasing an additional 488,680 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,917 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after purchasing an additional 712,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

