Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,658.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 165,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,355 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE TSM opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $884.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

