Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $28,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 12.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 6.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 86.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

