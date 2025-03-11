Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 129,457 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.3 %

TME stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

