Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,910 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $23,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CDW alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in CDW by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $164.98 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.