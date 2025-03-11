Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 194,920 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $25,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

