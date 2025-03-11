Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 237,054 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,054 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,604 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,983.84. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,346.70. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,571 shares of company stock worth $1,473,876 in the last ninety days. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $271.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

