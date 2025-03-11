Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

