Wedbush Boosts Earnings Estimates for Logitech International

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a report released on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Logitech International Stock Down 3.7 %

LOGI opened at $94.07 on Monday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

