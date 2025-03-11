Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

ADC opened at $76.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $78.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.22%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,549,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,030,000 after buying an additional 534,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after buying an additional 1,968,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

