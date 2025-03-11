What is B. Riley’s Estimate for ChargePoint Q1 Earnings?

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ChargePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHPT. UBS Group set a $1.50 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $306.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,123.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,230,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,547.70. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $32,531.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,748.40. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,148 shares of company stock worth $99,349. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

