What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for APEI Q3 Earnings?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APEI. William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

American Public Education Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of APEI stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $405.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. American Public Education has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

