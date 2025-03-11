What is William Blair’s Estimate for MRVL Q1 Earnings?

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst S. Naji anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.67 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 574,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $72,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

