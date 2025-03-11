Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. UBS Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

