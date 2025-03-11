William Blair Forecasts Stevanato Group Q1 Earnings

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million.

STVN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.75 ($30.16).

NYSE:STVN opened at €22.46 ($24.41) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.40 and its 200-day moving average is €20.57. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 52-week high of €33.49 ($36.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,082,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after buying an additional 407,086 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,784,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after buying an additional 1,123,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,693,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after buying an additional 115,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,355,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after buying an additional 524,989 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

