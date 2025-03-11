William Blair Has Negative Estimate for BRC FY2025 Earnings

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRC in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 price target on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.50 price target on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BRC from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $433.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of BRC by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

