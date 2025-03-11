William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for DSGX Earnings

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after buying an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,848 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 556,408 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,724,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

