William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for BURL Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

BURL stock opened at $232.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.56.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,560,000 after acquiring an additional 240,144 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $67,075,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

